Letter: Nature Calls

On April 26 I was driving in the area between Pueblo Gardens and the railroad yard.(, I used to live there when I moved to Tucson 44 years ago).

Nestled in the tall oleanders was a construction worker relieving himself, oblivious to any pedestrian or traffic.

I bring this up because I recently read about a man who witnessed a cyclist urinating in the proximity of a gated community.

Two incidents immediately refreshed my recollection. Having visited the Philippines a few times, it is very hard not to notice that there are almost designated areas where men congregate to answer the call of nature.

I remember being in Paris, France and also observing men of all walks on life taking time out to water the plants. And while the city tried to station port-o-urinals, it just doesn't catch on.

When someone compares a human being to a dog, well.... that doesn't sit well with me.

And restaurants require that you be a paying customer to use their facilities.

Thomas Plesniak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

