Letter: Navajo "Water Warrior" delivers daily to faraway reservation.
Letter: Navajo "Water Warrior" delivers daily to faraway reservation.

Re: the Aug. 10 article "Navajo 'Water Warrior' delivers daily to faraway reservations."

In my eyes Zoel Zohnnie is a hero for what he does for the Navajo people. In this day and age no one should have to live without the availability of water or electricity. Helping these people should be a priority for both our state and federal governments. If money is an issue, how about using the money that is being used for the wall and spend it to help the American people in need. Thank you Mr. Zohnnie for all you do. Thank you Jacqueline Robledo for bringing this story to our attention. And, thank you to the Arizona Daily Star for putting this story on the front page of the newspaper. Hopefully some of our public officials read it too.

Kathleen Fordney

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

