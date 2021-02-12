 Skip to main content
Letter: NCAA Transfer and Eligibility Rules
The NCAA adopted temporary eligibility and transfer rules in 2020. Those changes should be made permanent. In response to the coronavirus endemic college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility (five total). They also were allowed to change schools without having to sit out a year. On average 44% of all college students graduate in four years. At state schools the number is 39%. Scholarship athletes normally are required to spend 24 hours a week training and playing (in season). So graduating in four years is impractical, especially for a time consuming major. The very best athletes will leave school early under any circumstances. Let the rest play for all five years. The new transfer rule is better, too. Very few athletes switch schools unless they aren't playing. The NCAA used to make them sit out a year if they moved. That's too onerous. Players should be permitted to go where they're wanted.

Walter Ramsley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

