Letter: Neck compression is torture
Letter: Neck compression is torture

Your article of Nov. 4, 2021 describing the incident where an off-duty police officer took down two women and pinned at least one with his knee on her neck was deeply disturbing.

The woman gasping "I can't breathe" is reminiscent of the George Floyd case in which an officer basically tortured Floyd to death with a knee on his neck.

There are many who claim that if you can talk you can breathe, so there really isn't much to worry about.

Well, I suggest they perform the following exercise.

Expel all the air from your lungs and then say "I can't breathe."

You can wheeze it several times until you finally run out of air. It's proof that a victim of neck compression can indeed talk while under extreme duress.

It's torture we're talking about.

Is the Tucson Police Department simply going to ignore this serious matter?

Peter Bakke

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

