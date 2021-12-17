Letter: Need electricity along with water

If the state and federal elected officials want to make additional efforts to deal with our chronic water crisis they could be mindful of the increasingly likelihood of Colorado River impoundments becoming 'dead pools' which will not generate electricity. Along with working to slow this process down we need increased federal and state tax credits to support rooftop and other local solar efforts to generate electricity from our very abundant solar resource in the sky.
Michael Judd
East side
