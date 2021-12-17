 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Need electricity along with water
View Comments

Letter: Need electricity along with water

  • Comments

If the state and federal elected officials want to make additional efforts to deal with our chronic water crisis they could be mindful of the increasingly likelihood of Colorado River impoundments becoming 'dead pools' which will not generate electricity. Along with working to slow this process down we need increased federal and state tax credits to support rooftop and other local solar efforts to generate electricity from our very abundant solar resource in the sky.

Michael Judd

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Water Shortage

I am a Tucsonan born and raised and a college student here at Pima. I have concerns regarding the water shortage. Climate situation has our st…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News