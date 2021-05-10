 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Need for a 3rd Plitical Party in Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Need for a 3rd Plitical Party in Arizona

  • Comments

This past week there have been two Letters to the Editor suggesting a need for a third political party in Arizona. I agree.

I disagree with most of the bills being passed by the Republican controlled State Legislature, who seem to disregard voters other than the far right. I foresee a similarly unjust disregard should the Democrats gain control of both Houses, even though I might agree with their proposed bills.

I have been a registered Independent for the past 30 years, and know that Independents do not have the opportunity to offer up candidates. Our only voting choices are for candidates nominated by the State’s recognized political parties.

My goal is that a third party develops out of registered Independents and moderate Democrats/Republicans. If candidates of this third party capture enough seats, then neither existing party would have a majority in both houses. This would result in the legislators of the dominant parties needing to negotiate in order to pass their bills.

‘Tis time to start organizing.

Randy Garmon

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News