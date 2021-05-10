Letter: Need for a 3rd Plitical Party in Arizona

This past week there have been two Letters to the Editor suggesting a need for a third political party in Arizona. I agree.
I disagree with most of the bills being passed by the Republican controlled State Legislature, who seem to disregard voters other than the far right. I foresee a similarly unjust disregard should the Democrats gain control of both Houses, even though I might agree with their proposed bills.
I have been a registered Independent for the past 30 years, and know that Independents do not have the opportunity to offer up candidates. Our only voting choices are for candidates nominated by the State’s recognized political parties.
My goal is that a third party develops out of registered Independents and moderate Democrats/Republicans. If candidates of this third party capture enough seats, then neither existing party would have a majority in both houses. This would result in the legislators of the dominant parties needing to negotiate in order to pass their bills.
‘Tis time to start organizing.
Randy Garmon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.