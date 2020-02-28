Letter: Need for Parenting Education
Letter: Need for Parenting Education

Re: the Feb. 26 article "Sentenced to die, man loses fight in high court over childhood abuse."

A recent article reporting that the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for an Arizona man, who asked for a jury trial to consider the years he suffered child abuse, should be a wake up call to all citizens. This man suffered years of physical abuse and deprivation as a child. The secure attachment needed to nurture this man was severely missing. He had little chance to develop a conscience, empathy, and anger management skills. A quick look at the ACES Study of adverse childhood affects will verify these conclusions. Dan Siegle, MD, clinical professor of psychiatry at UCLA, also emphasizes the importance of secure parent/child attachment in his many books. This man's half brother was also convicted of a series of burglaries and murders in Arizona. This must stop! As a retired Family Life Educator, I urge Arizonians to require parenting classes in our public schools, as well as offer support to families who are struggling with parenting issues.

Francine Crist

Oro Valley

