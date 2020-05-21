Letter: Need to refresh Coronavirus graphic

I write in support of the letter asking the Star to include some information on the Covid trend in its graphic on the Tucson & Region front page. This graphic was very helpful in the early days, but now it's a little static and needs to convey more, newer info. There really must be something in it that shows the progression, up or down or sideways, in the number of cases reported recently---say, new cases in Arizona and in Pima County, day by day, over the past 14 days.
The Arizona map broken down by counties was very instructive in the early days, but now it's just showing us the same story day after day. You had a good thing going, a very useful public service; but it needs some refreshing and rethinking if it's to continue being relevant as we seek information on "how we're doing."
Charles Hunter, Tucson
