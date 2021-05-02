Letter: Needed - Impact statement regarding new/proposed laws

With our stark political divisions in Arizona, and essentially one-party control, the public needs to be informed of the major pluses and minuses that each political party believes would result if the proposed law is enacted.
Ideally these statements would identify research and analysis that support the stated Point-of-View. I would further propose that legislation that is enacted without an impact statement can be challenged in state court with an impact statement that shows serious deficiencies in the law. There would be NO opportunity for the state to respond except with related points in an existing impact statement that was available at the time of the governor's signature.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.