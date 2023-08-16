I attended Roman Catholic schools from kindergarten to 4th grade. I had their catechism drilled into my head. "Who is my father." "God is my father". "Who made me." "God made me.". A LOT of time was spent on indoctrination, but you know I never did a book report. In 5th grade I was tasked with doing a book report. I had no idea how to do it so I did it in an outline form. The teacher didn't know what to do with my "book report" and gave me a C followed with (????).