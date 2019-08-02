Once again, the voice of neighborhoods is silenced. Planning and development continues a liberal interpretation of zoning code in favor of the developer for the Mountain Enclave development in the center of Mountain View neighborhood. They plan 76 homes on 6 acres, with no privacy mitigation and made no effort to work with a neighborhood, which is egregious and unconscionable. Why do the voices of neighborhoods not matter? What would it take to revise the planning & development code to be more fair for all parties involved? Why do we not consider or value aesthetics, green space, drainage, traffic, or quality of life? Why do city council members meet with developers but refuse to meet with neighborhood associations? If our revenue is based on sales tax and not property tax, why are we so aggressive in trying to get so much out of little space? Our fair city - elected officials and staff - should represent the interests of her people equitably.
Keith Koster
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.