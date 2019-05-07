Re: the May 5 article "People, projects strive to help distressed 85705 revive, thrive."

Mayo and City Council

I was reading the paper this morning about 85705. Please take my thoughts of the 2.5 million dollars and renew 85705 by bulldozing down the existing buildings and building affordable housing, new streets, curbs and maybe a new school.

The late Mayer Jim Corbett used Urban Renewal funds in the 70's to rebuild downtown and part of the south side.

Sandy P. Bowling

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments