Letter: Neighbors line up against 170-home development proposed on Tucson's west side

The idea that you can divy up the desert in parcels that pepper desert and bulldozed high density housing is an insult to anyone who thinks we should preserve the very limited resource of the Sonoran Desert. If people's housing needs are important enough to justify bulldozing a healthy desert acreage in parcels, it will become important enough to bulldoze out some more parcels a few years later. Dense housing can currently be built on areas that are fallow fields, not healthy desert. When used up, we must build upwards; or find a model of economics that doesn't demand growth we cannot sustain.
History tells us populations will come and go in the SW deserts. But land bulldozed will not revert to desert. Desert gone is desert gone forever.
martha lynne
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
