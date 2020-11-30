 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Neighbors line up against 170-home development proposed on Tucson's west side
View Comments

Letter: Neighbors line up against 170-home development proposed on Tucson's west side

The idea that you can divy up the desert in parcels that pepper desert and bulldozed high density housing is an insult to anyone who thinks we should preserve the very limited resource of the Sonoran Desert. If people's housing needs are important enough to justify bulldozing a healthy desert acreage in parcels, it will become important enough to bulldoze out some more parcels a few years later. Dense housing can currently be built on areas that are fallow fields, not healthy desert. When used up, we must build upwards; or find a model of economics that doesn't demand growth we cannot sustain.

History tells us populations will come and go in the SW deserts. But land bulldozed will not revert to desert. Desert gone is desert gone forever.

martha lynne

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News