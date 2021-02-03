Letter: Neither AZ Senator shows back-bone against Republicans

Arizona is being fooled. Two Democratic Senators, with principles and ideals, hope to work across party lines. Unfortunately, that means negotiating across party lines to come up with a compromise solution.
Unfortunately, they believe that means: ‘To acquiesce to the demands of the other side for the sake of “getting along.” ‘ If the opposing side says no to compromise, if they see weakness, if they return after arbitrations have come to an agreement, and then change terms, one should be leery of dealing with them again. I do wish for unity, but, with whom are we dealing?
Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly will learn fast, this Republican Party is not "The ‘Ole GOP.” Do they remember how Democrats were systematically ignored in all negotiations regarding Tax Cuts for the Wealthy?
I’m not promoting tit-for-tat, just knowing your opponent. In 2009, Republicans cut the Obama relief funds. Democrats lost the 2010 elections. There is no way to trust Mitch McConnell and Republicans.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
