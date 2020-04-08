Letter: Never Forget our Brave Marines Nighthawk -72
View Comments

Letter: Never Forget our Brave Marines Nighthawk -72

This Wednesday April 8th, will mark the 20th Anniversary of the Fatal Crash of a V-22 Osprey Aircraft at Marana Regional Airport, killing 19 of our Bravest Marines. I remember it like it was yesterday.

Please take a moment to reflect on our Brave Marine Brothers this Wednesday. Whether you visit Marana Regional Airport, or pause for a moment in Prayer, please remember our Finest. "Nighthawk -72" has always been there for you. Oorah!

DAVID KEATING

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News