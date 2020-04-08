Letter: Never Forget our Brave Marines Nighthawk -72

This Wednesday April 8th, will mark the 20th Anniversary of the Fatal Crash of a V-22 Osprey Aircraft at Marana Regional Airport, killing 19 of our Bravest Marines. I remember it like it was yesterday.
Please take a moment to reflect on our Brave Marine Brothers this Wednesday. Whether you visit Marana Regional Airport, or pause for a moment in Prayer, please remember our Finest. "Nighthawk -72" has always been there for you. Oorah!
DAVID KEATING
East side
