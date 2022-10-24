Letter: NEVER IN MY LIFE

I’ve lived through a lot: Korean War, Suez Crisis, Berlin Airlift, Cuban Missile Crisis, assassinations of JFK, MLK & RFK, ’73 oil embargo, Iran hostage crisis, savings & loan collapse, and 9/11 attack.
But never in my life have I been more concerned about the future of our country. Never before has a major political party refused to accept election results. Never before has our Capital been attacked. Never did I imagine women losing the right to control their own bodies or public education derided and systematically defunded. Never did I dream attending a concert would require clear bags due to gun threats or that "Republican" would be synonymous with delusions, lies and conspiracies.
For most of my life, I was a registered independent who voted for candidates based on competence, not political party. No more. In this election, I will vote Democratic up and down the ballot in hopes of purging the MAGA Trumpublicans who seem determined to destroy the country I love. I hope you will, too.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.