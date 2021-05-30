 Skip to main content
Letter: never in touch with reality
There's a surplus in the state coffers. Why don't the flat-earthers and their befuddled acolyte in the governor's chair put it into education and teachers' salaries? And roads and streets? Across the state, and among states, Arizona tries to get by on the cheap with both education and roads (and other things, such as social services), and is, consequently, among the lowest and the worst in the country in social responsibility, and concern and care for its people. No matter flat-earther denials, there are many things only government can do, do broadly and fairly. If they can't put government to use for peoples' benefits, then get out of the way with their negativities, egos, and self-aggrandizement. Take up gun-running, or smuggling, instead.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

