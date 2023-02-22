Re: the Feb. 18 article "Parkway near downtown Tucson open for traffic."

The artist's depiction of the new bridge has me wondering what are the engineers thinking? Who is going to want to ride their bike or walk down the median between busy lanes of traffic? The noise, fumes and danger from traffic make this a dumb idea.

Better yet would be to take the side planned for 3 lanes and make a 2 lane plus a bike lane for both ways. Some kind of barrier to protect the cyclists and cut down distractions for motorists would make everybody safer.

Robert McNeil

Midtown