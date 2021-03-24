 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: New Arizona legislation regarding open carry is a bad idea
View Comments

Letter: New Arizona legislation regarding open carry is a bad idea

  • Comments

Two bills passed very recently, 2551 and 2111, smack of conservative measures to make 2nd amendment rights more important then anything else at this time.

Why, after Tucsonans witnessed hundreds of trucks sporting oversized Trump flags and 2nd Amendment rights stickers on their windows and bumpers - often impeding traffic - should any of us feel good about letting "anyone" with a gun permit to ignore "no gun" signs posted on government doors? Why, after recent events in Atlanta and Boulder, do any think more gun carry is prudent at this more tempestuous time in our history?

Everyone of us should be bothered by recent legislation. The AZ GOP is not in concert with much of America. This is a sorry state of affairs.

Susan Redpath

East Side

Susan Redpath

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News