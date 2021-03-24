Letter: New Arizona legislation regarding open carry is a bad idea

Two bills passed very recently, 2551 and 2111, smack of conservative measures to make 2nd amendment rights more important then anything else at this time.
Why, after Tucsonans witnessed hundreds of trucks sporting oversized Trump flags and 2nd Amendment rights stickers on their windows and bumpers - often impeding traffic - should any of us feel good about letting "anyone" with a gun permit to ignore "no gun" signs posted on government doors? Why, after recent events in Atlanta and Boulder, do any think more gun carry is prudent at this more tempestuous time in our history?
Everyone of us should be bothered by recent legislation. The AZ GOP is not in concert with much of America. This is a sorry state of affairs.
Susan Redpath
East Side
