Letter: New AZ Star Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast

So just who is Curt Prendergast? He has been the Star's border reporter, most notably doing critical stories about Trump's building of the border wall in AZ, citing impacts on the environment, wildlife, and contractors involved. He recently won an award for his article on voters deciding the fate of the wall. Well, thank goodness Trump built the wall in AZ, otherwise we might be having hundreds of thousands of illegal entrants flooding across the border as has occurred in Texas. The Border Patrol, who are experts on border security, will tell that the wall is effective in halting, slowing and acting as a deterrent to illegal entry. Of no apparent concern to Prenderghast and the illegal entrant sympathizing AZ Star. Prenderghast has not written any critical stories about Biden's border policies, which have caused a 20 year high number of undocumented entrants encountered by the Border Patrol. We needed a politically impartial person to follow Ms. Sarah Gassen's departure. Unfortunately, another Democrat Progressive has taken her place
Rosalinda Vasquez
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.