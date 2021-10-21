 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: New AZ Star Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast
View Comments

Letter: New AZ Star Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast

  • Comments

So just who is Curt Prendergast? He has been the Star's border reporter, most notably doing critical stories about Trump's building of the border wall in AZ, citing impacts on the environment, wildlife, and contractors involved. He recently won an award for his article on voters deciding the fate of the wall. Well, thank goodness Trump built the wall in AZ, otherwise we might be having hundreds of thousands of illegal entrants flooding across the border as has occurred in Texas. The Border Patrol, who are experts on border security, will tell that the wall is effective in halting, slowing and acting as a deterrent to illegal entry. Of no apparent concern to Prenderghast and the illegal entrant sympathizing AZ Star. Prenderghast has not written any critical stories about Biden's border policies, which have caused a 20 year high number of undocumented entrants encountered by the Border Patrol. We needed a politically impartial person to follow Ms. Sarah Gassen's departure. Unfortunately, another Democrat Progressive has taken her place

Rosalinda Vasquez

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News