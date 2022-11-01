Letter: New Bike Signals

You are driving down E Broadway Blvd. You turn onto N. Treat Avenue where the city just installed a new crosswalk with flashing lights for pedestrians and bike riders. A bike rider darts in front of your car. You slam on the brakes. Unfortunately, you hit the bike rider. Are you or the bike rider to blame? Could it be the city? They are placing the new crossing signal button for bike riders on the wrong side of the road. Bike riders are now required to leave the safety of their lane, and cross in front of oncoming traffic to press the crossing signal button. This dangerous design will also go active at N. Treat Avenue and E 6th Street. Will the city correct this design error before someone gets killed or injured? Will the city place the bike signal on the “right” side of the road? Don’t they believe in safety? Who will pay for the lawsuits?