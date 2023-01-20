 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New bridge is a bad deal for local access

I love my neighborhood in Arroyo Chico. In mid- town, it may seem a distance from downtown, but it’s a short three minute drive thanks to the easy access at 22nd onto Aviation. Recently the City decided to build a new bridge at 22nd that increases traffic lanes, destroys any realistic pedestrian crossing over Aviation, and completely eliminates access to Aviation from 22nd. Yes, you won’t be able to get into Aviation at 22nd if this bridge is built. Once again, don’t start major projects without getting feedback from the neighborhoods that are going to be affected! We want to keep neighborhood access onto Aviation! We want safe pedestrian and bicycle crossings over the large bridge! We want Tucson to follow the guidelines established for growth and development that puts community, equity, and safety first.

Chrysta Faye

Midtown

