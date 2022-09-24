Letter: New Comics and Crossword

I currently receive the e-edition of the Daily Star and have been reading this newspaper for over 30 years. However, I am very disappointed in the new comics/crossword section. I especially miss "Dilbert" and "Zits", which appear to have been discontinued. I always enjoyed the two crossword puzzles that were in the same section, and the ability to print them out. Now there is just one crossword, and it is from the LA Times. I would be interested to know why these changes were made. Is this a way for the newspaper to save money? Are these comics and crosswords no longer popular? Is this space needed to be used for something else more important? In my opinion, this section provides important entertainment that gives the reader a small reprieve from the serious news.