 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: New Comics and Puzzle pages

  • Comments

Yikes!! I leave town for a few days and come home to find that the powers-that-be at the AZ Daily Star completely destroyed the comics and puzzle page. What a horrible surprise! Just because the Star is printed by the same presses the AZ Republic uses doesn't mean it has to copy the Republic's entertainment section. Time was, when the Star editors considered replacing a comic strip, a subscribers' vote determined which might be missed the least. Those were the good old days when customers were treated with consideration instead of a nonchalant, cavalier attitude towards cutting content. First, you raise the subscription rate to an exorbitant level and then delete features that I think most readers enjoy. Please find some other way to economize, but bring back the complete comics and puzzle pages.

Paige Hamner

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: It's Time

We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters.

Letter: Debate

I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.”

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News