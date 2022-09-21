Letter: New Comics and Puzzle pages

Yikes!! I leave town for a few days and come home to find that the powers-that-be at the AZ Daily Star completely destroyed the comics and puzzle page. What a horrible surprise! Just because the Star is printed by the same presses the AZ Republic uses doesn't mean it has to copy the Republic's entertainment section. Time was, when the Star editors considered replacing a comic strip, a subscribers' vote determined which might be missed the least. Those were the good old days when customers were treated with consideration instead of a nonchalant, cavalier attitude towards cutting content. First, you raise the subscription rate to an exorbitant level and then delete features that I think most readers enjoy. Please find some other way to economize, but bring back the complete comics and puzzle pages.