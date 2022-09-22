 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New comics page fine

I keep reading letters here complaining about the redesigned comics and puzzles. I don't do the puzzles so can't comment on that, but I am a regular comics reader. My first thought when I read the announcement was that it would be one more change for the worse. But I decided to give it a chance, and after a couple of weeks, I've decided the new selection is actually better.

Previously, there were 17 comics, of which I only read 9 because the rest were just not funny. Now there are 10, and I find all but one or two of them worth reading. The older ones like Garfield and Peanuts are truly funny, not like many of the newer ones. There are a couple that were cut that I would prefer to see back, but several more were added that make for a good addition to the page.

So, count me as one who is happy with the change.

Mark Greaves

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

