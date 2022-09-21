Letter: New comics & puzzle format is terrible

Change isn't always a good thing! We've been receiving the daily paper since we moved here 2 years ago and are not happy with some of the recent changes you made. Please bring back the Daily Crossword Puzzles that were previously in your paper!! They were fun & challenging enough that most people are able complete them. In addition, I could print it out while traveling. now I can no longer do that. The LA Times puzzle is obscure and frustrating!! Also, changes to the comics are not good either! Where's Dilbert?? We are "old school" and enjoy reading a physical paper. Please don't force us to cancel our subscription.