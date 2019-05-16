Are we sure that this new building is not a new Pima County Jail? That's what it looks like. The architects who designed this should be boiled in oil (but a tasteful one) for coming up with such an insulting building for our Tucson Landscape. It could be the airport Holiday Inn in Anytown, USA.
Can't Rio Nuevo exert some influence on architectural design? The ugliest place in Tucson is no longer going to be East Speedway. It's going to be Downtown.
William Gandy
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.