Letter: New digital formatting

I have been a subscriber to the Star since moving to Tucson in 1998. Three years ago I switched from the print edition to the digital edition. Interestingly, I have noticed I read more articles on the digital format than when I held the print version.

A few days ago the digital edition changed the font and layout. The new font I like, as it is easier for me to read. I'm neutral on the new layout. This morning (Tuesday) one additional change occurred that I do not care for. That is the insertion of ads into the digital pages.