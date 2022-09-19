 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New digital formatting

To Ms. Jorden Spitz, Editor Arizona Daily Star.

I have been a subscriber to the Star since moving to Tucson in 1998. Three years ago I switched from the print edition to the digital edition. Interestingly, I have noticed I read more articles on the digital format than when I held the print version.

A few days ago the digital edition changed the font and layout. The new font I like, as it is easier for me to read. I'm neutral on the new layout. This morning (Tuesday) one additional change occurred that I do not care for. That is the insertion of ads into the digital pages.

Please consider removing these digital ads.

Andrew MacLeod

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

