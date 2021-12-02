Letter: New EVs transforming the grid

Re. "Right kind of EVs can transform the grid". No they can't. Your article violates the laws of physics and ignores the state of modern technology. The "new EVs" don't have new technology, only sales gimmicks of old technology. They simply put the inverter in the vehicle instead of having it on your workbench. The truth is that neither solar cells nor batteries have made the technology leaps necessary to be viable power sources. At best, they provide about 1/40th of the energy density of hydrocarbon fuels. At worst, they leave you without power after a relatively short cloudy spell. Contrary to marketing claims, there is no commercially viable breakthrough on the horizon. The magical thinkers have declared war on fissile fuels without having anything to replace it. Enjoy sitting in the dark, either cold or hot depending upon season.
William Werries, electrical engineer
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.