Letter: New faces for tired places

When I woke up this morning, I was thinking about how we keep electing the same old politicians expecting change, and ending up in the same situation. People are quick to say” Biden has been in politics for 40 years how come he never made changes to help American Citizens.” Well Joe isn’t alone, he represents the typical career politician who enriches their personal well being while stepping on the backs of others. These career politicians have failed for decades to enact universal healthcare, immigration reform, income inequality, illegal drugs, crumbling infrastructure, climate and more.
Meanwhile locally we have an opportunity to reject the same old business as usual and place a new face to the prosecutor position. Both Moser and Dibolt have ethical issues. Moser as LaWalls replacement hasn’t enacted change like “ending cash bail”. Connover is fresh ideas infused into a governmental agency that is indesperately need of change moving forward.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
