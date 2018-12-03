Re: the Nov. 30 article "Surprise: AZ drivers to pay $32 vehicle fee next year."
Current motor vehicle taxes and fuel taxes are supposed to pay for road construction and maintenance, DPS, and a lot of other things. But they don't. The Legislature needs to raise taxes to pay for everything the current taxes pay for, but they can't. So the solution is a fee, which is really a regressive tax that disproportionately hurts taxpayers with the most modest means, doubling (and almost tripling) what it costs to register an older vehicle.
It is especially galling that this tax increase is pegged to DPS, so whoever came up with it can hide behind law enforcement. So we continue to drive on crumbling roads and highways, beset by suicidal cretins who are rated the most aggressive and dangerous drivers in the country, through a sprawling metropolitan area with no cross-town freeway, no plan to get rid of southside railroad crossings that tie up traffic for hours every week. Oh, well, I guess there's the expensive new streetcars that 99 percent of use will never use.
Tim Eiben
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.