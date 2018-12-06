Re: the Nov. 30 article "Surprise: AZ drivers to pay $32 vehicle fee next year."
Nobody likes the idea of paying more taxes. However, most people would agree taxes are necessary but should be fair. This new fee violates this principal. The fee is set by a department with little oversight. It completely ignores vehicles of snowbirds, out of state travelers, and trucks who go through our state and use the roads.
No fees for any international vehicles, motorhomes and RVs that come to our state. It penalizes seniors who may drive very few miles, and includes trailers pulled by cars which have already paid the fee and as a result are double taxed. A mileage or an increase in the gas tax would be a more fair tax if one is needed at all. The new fee is not equitable and needs to be re-examined by the Legislature as soon as possible.
Terry Tjaden
Sahuarita
