Letter: New format of paper

I have tried this week to adapt to the layout changes you have made. However, I have had no success. It appears you are desperate to fill space with giant type and huge op ed cartoon space consumers.
Author names now so small they are hardly noticeable.
Gigantic black headlines sometimes but not others.
Section titles not consistent. Am happy to see today the sports section with your traditional headline.
Letters to the editor section very bad with heavy type and few letters. I want the volume of letters you have provided in the past.
Please, please restore the format we have had in recent years.
Mary Wellington
Northwest side
