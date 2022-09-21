Letter: New Format to Paper

We have been informed about the changes to the paper, crosswords, sudoku and the funnies. Needless to say, we are unhappy with the changes you have made. If you want to add more funnies, fine but please leave the ones that were there. With the world like it is now, more funnies would be great!! The price of your paper for home delivery is quite high and now that you are changing some of the things we take the paper for, we may not be renewing our subscription when the time comes. Maybe others will do the same. Consider that!!