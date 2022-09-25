Letter: new format

I understand the ire some folk have with the Star's new setup. Change is hard. However, let us take a moment and open up a larger perspective. I love the paper newspaper but is a dinosaur. Technology has all but killed the format.

It is a large carbon footprint whose future is behind it. I was a paperboy in the fifties when delivery M-S was 35 cents.

Sure, I miss the relevant sportspage, the fat Sunday Ads, and the classifieds but still cling to a 7 day a week paper. We are in danger of losing that. Many papers are down to 2-3 days a week. Maybe the Star could publish how much money they have saved with the new form and many people could sympathize the with the struggle to keep 'the buggy whip' factory alive