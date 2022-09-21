Letter: NEW FORMAT

You are on thin ice as far as my print subscription to the Star is concerned. News I can get in more places than I care to consider. My primary reason for keeping the print subscription is the comics and puzzle section. Imagine my shock when you switched to the new format this past week. You've eliminated old favorites and replaced them with "human interest" filler and a daily horoscope, all of which I can do without very nicely. The comics are always the first thing I read before tackling the news. Puzzles come after the news. Those of us who are of a certain age don't want another reason to stare at a screen. So please don't insult us by telling us we can get everything we want in the digital version. Please consider bringing some laughter back to our mornings by going back to the old format. And remember the print has to be large enough for us to read!