Letter: New Grijalva, nothing new

I see big signs advertising for Adelita Grijava’s bid for a County Supervisor’s seat. Same path as Dad, different time.

Ms. Grijalva’s time with the TUSD Board of Governors has been a story of mediocracy at best. When we were out on the street, she was on the fence. When we were arguing for better wages, she was ready to defer. In fact, she’s been in a position of elected power as TUSD’s Central Administration has become more authoritarian and less flexible. The Board has become a transient ghost.

None of this is a deal breaker, as TUSD is a complex puzzle palace. Things happen and we know not why. Ms. Grijalva, though, needs to stand for something original. She has a habit of standing up only after others have done the real work. This must change, as she bids for increased responsibility.

She can win, but can she tell us what she brings new to the table?

Jim Sinex

Midtown

