 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: New Hope

  • Comments

The Arizona Department of Water Resources refusing construction permits to new developments relying solely on groundwater offers new hope to stabilize our potable water availability. The January 12 article titled, “Water woes halt some projects” reports that State Departments are finally taking action to address uncontrolled growth and depletion of water, energy and natural resources for existing Arizonans.

One hundred years ago, the federal government created federal agencies to dam rivers and streams to support plans for irrigation districts throughout the southwest and Southern California. Their goal was to encourage people, primarily farmers and ranchers in the east and Midwest to move to the southwest. Well, it worked! My grandparents moved to the Valley from Iowa and Pennsylvania in the 1920’s to farm with great deals for farm land and the promise of water on demand.

I’m well aware of the economical and quality of life arguments used to encourage people to move here. However, I believe our primary water resource problem is unrestricted growth.

People are also reading…

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Despite her courtroom losses, Kari Lake continues to maintain that the only way she could have lost the governor's race was by means of a mass…

Letter: Why Democrats won

Letter: Why Democrats won

LZ Granderson of the LA Times missed some key points relevant to Katie Hobbs’ and other statewide Dems 2022 success. While he got the voter re…

Letter: Insufficient water

Letter: Insufficient water

The excellent series that recently ran in the Star makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change thei…

Letter: Coper World Mine

Letter: Coper World Mine

As a retired public health nurse I believe all Tucsonians should be concerned about the long term catastrophic impacts to the environment, hea…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Letters to the editor

Letter: Letters to the editor

I was disappointed to see the quote from Representative Rachel Jones in today's (January 21, 2023) Star. Her comments regarding Dr. Theresa Cu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News