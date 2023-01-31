Letter: New Hope

The Arizona Department of Water Resources refusing construction permits to new developments relying solely on groundwater offers new hope to stabilize our potable water availability. The January 12 article titled, “Water woes halt some projects” reports that State Departments are finally taking action to address uncontrolled growth and depletion of water, energy and natural resources for existing Arizonans.

One hundred years ago, the federal government created federal agencies to dam rivers and streams to support plans for irrigation districts throughout the southwest and Southern California. Their goal was to encourage people, primarily farmers and ranchers in the east and Midwest to move to the southwest. Well, it worked! My grandparents moved to the Valley from Iowa and Pennsylvania in the 1920’s to farm with great deals for farm land and the promise of water on demand.