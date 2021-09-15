Letter: New Leadership for Fewer Murders

A bicyclist was murdered today on Oracle. She was a newlywed on a bicycle on a ride with her husband. She was struck by a motor vehicle.
Driving a car/truck/etc is a deadly weapon. When they are misused, they murder living creatures.
I have lots of empathy and compassion. That being said, we should call it what it is: murder.
Then, we should look at the next step which is reconciliation and healing. Prison is probably not the solution for resolution. However, there are too many murders of cyclists in Tucson.
#Enough
In two months, it is time to vote for some new City Council members. These individuals should represent all Tucsonans, with varied Tucson experiences -- like being cyclists. Paul Durham who last held the Ward 3 seat was a cyclist. He resigned. Karin Ulrich cannot serve another term. Lucy LiBosha is a cyclist and a teacher who is connected with the community, not politically divided, and who can help shape policies that help Tucson be safer.
Felicia Chew
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.