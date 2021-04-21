 Skip to main content
Letter: New liberal progressive Pima County Prosecutor Conover
Letter: New liberal progressive Pima County Prosecutor Conover

Pima County's new Prosecutor Conover is a Democrat liberal progressive. Right off the bat she is declining to seek the death penalty against Christopher Clements in the heinous murders of Isabel Celis, 6 and Maribel Gonzalez, 13. Clements has a lengthy criminal history involving fraud, burglary, child pornography, etc. Why no death penalty? Conover says she is ushering in a new "restorative justice" system to address crime, essentially mediation between violators and victims. She will focus on fraud cases, but why not homicides, which are up in Tucson? She professes sympathy for families whose criminal perpetrator is sent off to prison. Where is that sympathy for victim's families? Perpetrators of crimes will meet with their victims, profess regret, and that is that. What Progressive Democrat Conover does not seem to understand is a prison sentence is intended to keep violators off the street to protect the public from their commission of more crimes. Los Angeles County has a new similar type Progressive Prosecutor Gascon, who is already being recalled!

Laticia Lewis

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

