Today's so-called cartoon was a new low for Fitzsimmons. I get that he hates Trump. I get that Fitzsimmons measures his success by how much hate mail he gets. (He said that on a clip that I saw on TV about him.) I get that the Star leans far to the left. What I don't get is why Fitzsimmons would inject his Trump hatred and Nazis into a cartoon about D-Day. And, what's wrong with the Star for publishing it?
There is nothing funny about D-Day and many of us had relatives who fought in that war. To try to make it funny in any way is a disgrace.
Sharon Van Daele
Northwest side
