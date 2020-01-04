Letter: New $12 per hour wage
View Comments

Letter: New $12 per hour wage

The headline reads, "What would you do with an extra $2,080 a year? Well, maybe closer to $1,600 after taxes?"

Funny thing is, the more you make, the more they take. As the writer says.

If there were more tax cuts for everyone, bottom to top, you would be able to keep more of your hard earned money, and they YOU could decide how YOU want it spent. Not our Federal, state and local governments deciding for you. In America you the consumer are the Economic Engine, not the multiple government levels, that drive our economy.

Terry Hlivko

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

Curious that a writer uses "national security" as a reason for supporting Hudbay's appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocks the proposed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News