Letter: New $12 per hour wage

The headline reads, "What would you do with an extra $2,080 a year? Well, maybe closer to $1,600 after taxes?"
Funny thing is, the more you make, the more they take. As the writer says.
If there were more tax cuts for everyone, bottom to top, you would be able to keep more of your hard earned money, and they YOU could decide how YOU want it spent. Not our Federal, state and local governments deciding for you. In America you the consumer are the Economic Engine, not the multiple government levels, that drive our economy.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.