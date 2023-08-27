Pima County has convened a Blue Ribbon Commission to study the possibility of building a new larger jail. The argument includes a statement of increase in crime, although most of that increase is due to non violent crime. Mental illness is one of the reasons people can be incarcerated in the jail. No where else to go. Sheriff Nanos himself has said that many of those in the jail are people with mental illness who don't belong there. Therefore, it seems to me that we are addressing this problem backwards. We need to use the money proposed for the new jail to expand treatment of mental illness, thereby reducing the jail population. The Pima County Supervisors will be considering this issue soon.