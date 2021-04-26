 Skip to main content
Letter: New Prosecutor's Office
Letter: New Prosecutor's Office

Re: the April 17 article "Conover won't seek executions."

Reading the outstanding article about Pima County's new prosecutor, Laura Conover, by Caitlin Schmidt was a refreshing experience in these troubling and challenging times. It provides a sign of hope to read about expanding available services in Pima County that will make a positive impact on the lives of individuals, families, and the community, some begun under the leadership of former prosecutor, Barbara LaWall. Examples of expanded services include Arizona's first "restorative justice" system focused on "...repairing and preventing future harm caused by criminal behavior, rather than punishing the offender" and increased services outside the legal system for people with mental health or substance abuse issues.

Thanks to the AZ Daily Star for publishing this article that describes new leadership and expanding of services by the Pima County Prosecutor's office.

All the best to Laura Conover and her staff for focusing on important legal needs of the community!

Mila Aroskar

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

