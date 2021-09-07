 Skip to main content
Letter: New tax bills hurt our state
Letter: New tax bills hurt our state

Arizona’s new tax bills permanently reduce the General Fund by $2.4 billion. That’s $2.4 billion not funding our public schools, our police and fire departments, our public roads, libraries, and parks. They will overburden all our public agencies, provide negligible tax benefits for the average taxpayer, and grant huge tax savings for Arizona’s wealthiest. These bills defy the will of the people who passed Proposition 208 to support public education. By removing 86% of the money designated for public schools, they will ensure that our schools remain among the most poorly funded schools in the nation. The 1.2 million students who attend our K-12 public schools deserve better than last place. If you believe all our public agencies must have adequate funding, you can prevent these bills from becoming law. By signing three petitions, you can put these measures on the 2022 ballot and vote against them. Check your local libraries and organizations to find out where to sign.

Dr. Rachel Rulmyr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

