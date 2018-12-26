Pima County has absolutely horrid roads. Whenever they are mentioned, the go to line by certain Supervisors (and many others) is to blame the state for pulling HURF funds while at the same time saying we don't have money.
Well, well, well. It sure looks like we have enough money for parks, space ports, asbestos infested former bowling allies and any other pet projects from Chuck Huckelberry. This article spent 29 of 35 paragraphs using glowing details for this sleight of hand trick by Huckelberry and his 3 rubber stamp votes.
When will the voters of Pima County ever realize that Chuck and his rubber-stampers don't give a rip about roads and truly making things better? So, we will have some behemoth sports park. Whoop dee doo. We will still have horrid roads that must be traveled to get to that shiny pig.
Jon Hurtado
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.