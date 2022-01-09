Letter: New TPD Chief Chad Kasmar and former Chief Chris Magnus

Tucson has a new Police Chief Chad Kasmar, who replaces former Chief Chris Magnus. He is now the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), overseeing the Border Patrol. Kasmar intends to focus on traffic enforcement, officer retention and homicides. Magnus leaves Tucson, as December 20, with a record high 94 homicides and 83 traffic fatalities. Magnus also left a department with a high attrition rate of eight officers leaving per month. Great qualifications for Biden to appoint him as head of CBP having 60,000 employees. Kasmar is a veteran Tucson Police Department (TPD) officer and was promoted from within. Unlike Magnus, who has NO experience in immigration matters and appears sympathetic to people entering the country illegally. I feel sorry for the thousands of CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, and ICE agents having to work under an administration that does not enforce our immigration laws and refuses to secure the border. I can imagine that their morale is quite low now, to the joy of Democrats.
Martin Wagman
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.