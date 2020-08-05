You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: New Tucson Museum of Art: outstanding!
Letter: New Tucson Museum of Art: outstanding!

The Tucson Museum of Art reopened this week, and its new Kasser Family Wing opened for the first time. The wing helps the museum feel much larger; its exhibition of Latin American art is world-class. The Southwest Rising exhibition, of art from the famous Elaine Horwitch Galleries, is gorgeous and a lot of fun. (Chief Curator Dr. Julie Sasse worked there, by the way.)

Go support the museum -- and enjoy yourself! They're physically distancing by cutting guest capacity to 30% and requiring advance tickets: www.tucsonmuseumofart.org.

Jerry Peek

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

