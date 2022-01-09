 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: New Tucson Police Chief
View Comments

Letter: New Tucson Police Chief

  • Comments

I am heartened to read the story by Caitlin Schmidt in which Tucson's new police chief vows to do something about traffic safety.

Ironically, I read it shortly after arriving home safely from avoiding a near-accident on Speedway. Two sportscars were racing one another, weaving in and out of traffic. Just ahead of me, a driver in the lane to my left signalled and started to merge into the center lane at the same moment one of the speeding cars on my right darted forward and toward the center lane. Both drivers pulled away in time. Had they hit one another, up to five vehicles would have been involved in the crash, and given the speed of the vehicle on my right, there would have been fatalities.

I applaud the new chief for recognizing the need for better traffic enforcement. It's a killing ground on Tucson's streets.

Lynda Schuler

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News