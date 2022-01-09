Letter: New Tucson Police Chief

I am heartened to read the story by Caitlin Schmidt in which Tucson's new police chief vows to do something about traffic safety.
Ironically, I read it shortly after arriving home safely from avoiding a near-accident on Speedway. Two sportscars were racing one another, weaving in and out of traffic. Just ahead of me, a driver in the lane to my left signalled and started to merge into the center lane at the same moment one of the speeding cars on my right darted forward and toward the center lane. Both drivers pulled away in time. Had they hit one another, up to five vehicles would have been involved in the crash, and given the speed of the vehicle on my right, there would have been fatalities.
I applaud the new chief for recognizing the need for better traffic enforcement. It's a killing ground on Tucson's streets.
Lynda Schuler
East side
