 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: New Twist on an Old Theme
View Comments

Letter: New Twist on an Old Theme

  • Comments

I read Sunday's piece on "Police team's goal: solutions, not arrests" and was pleased to see TPD immersing into the netherworld of mental illness, substance abuse and homelessness. In particular, TPD's Mental Health Support Team, which was inaugurated in 2014, caught my eye. However, I thought back to nearly 40 years ago when my colleagues and I , under the guidance of Jose Santiago, M.D., created one of the very first programs in the country that integrated mobile mental health clinicians with local law enforcement and was called the MAC (Mobile Acute Crisis) Team. We established a hugely successful model that caught the attention of much larger metropolises, including Houston, TX and Seattle, WA.

So what happened to this unique, innovative approach? In short, funding reared it's ugly head. As Tucson continued growing exponentially, the financial subsidy failed to keep pace with the demand. So, I salute the efforts of TPD's "newish" programs, but I cannot help but think of Tucson's own MAC Team. It was clearly a "Tucson Original".

D. Gordon Hope

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Local-issues

Letter: Not on our dime!

Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News