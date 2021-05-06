Letter: New Twist on an Old Theme

I read Sunday's piece on "Police team's goal: solutions, not arrests" and was pleased to see TPD immersing into the netherworld of mental illness, substance abuse and homelessness. In particular, TPD's Mental Health Support Team, which was inaugurated in 2014, caught my eye. However, I thought back to nearly 40 years ago when my colleagues and I , under the guidance of Jose Santiago, M.D., created one of the very first programs in the country that integrated mobile mental health clinicians with local law enforcement and was called the MAC (Mobile Acute Crisis) Team. We established a hugely successful model that caught the attention of much larger metropolises, including Houston, TX and Seattle, WA.
So what happened to this unique, innovative approach? In short, funding reared it's ugly head. As Tucson continued growing exponentially, the financial subsidy failed to keep pace with the demand. So, I salute the efforts of TPD's "newish" programs, but I cannot help but think of Tucson's own MAC Team. It was clearly a "Tucson Original".
D. Gordon Hope
Northeast side
